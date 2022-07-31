Cooling centre at Kal Tire Place to remain open Sunday and Monday, will close Tuesday

Photo: Contributed File photo

The community cooling centre set up at Kal Tire Place is expected to close Tuesday, as the extreme heat eases.

The City of Vernon says it continues to closely monitor the heat warning and weather forecast for the North Okanagan, and will keep the cooling centre in operation Sunday and holiday Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 9 p.m. both days.

Vernon Regional Transit has established a shuttle service at no cost to the user to take those with transportation challenges to the cooling centre on Sunday and Monday.

The shuttle will take Vernon residents (and their pets, if necessary) to and from the cooling centre and is available for service from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., until Monday, August 1. To access the shuttle service, please call 250-309-8503, and provide a clearly identifiable location for pickup (i.e., a residential or business address or a cross street).

As of Tuesday, August 2, the city says Kal Tire Place will resume its normal hours of operation and will be accessible for indoor walking between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Members of the public can still continue to visit the building to escape the heat during its normal hours of operation.

For updates on hours of operation and access to other public indoor spaces after the BC Day long weekend, please visit the following websites: