Police searching for missing Vernon man

Photo: RCMP

The Vernon RCMP is seeking the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.

Daniel Harris Lampreau, 34, was last in communication with friends on July 27.

He is described as:

• Caucasian male;

• Age 34-years;

• five-foot-five(165 cm);

• 135 pounds (61kg);

• Short brown hair;

• Brown eyes.

Police say they are very concerned for Lampreau’s health and well-being and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

If you have see him or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2022-13148.