Members of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra held a unique performance at Vernon's Predator Ridge Saturday morning

Predator Ridge surprised homeowners Saturday morning with a unique performance featuring the brass and percussion sections of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra overlooked the golf course as the sun rose over the hills in the horizon.

Conducted by Rosemary Thompson, the 5:30 a.m. Sunrise Performance started the day with 'Fanfare for the Common Man.'

Then, homeowners and guests of the resort were treated to an hour-long concert starting at 7 a.m.

The Sunrise Symphony is being hailed as the first of its kind in Canada.

Musicians travelled from all over British Columbia for the event, including Jim Hopson from Vancouver, who is one of North America’s leading Alphorn blowers and composers.

The Okanagan Symphony is the third largest professional symphony orchestra in the province and has entertained with symphonic music since 1960.