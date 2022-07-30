The Crankworx Summer Series is taking place at SilverStar Mountain Resort this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Some of the best mountain bike riders in the country are at SilverStar Mountain Resort this weekend for the Crankworx Summer Series.

The multi-sport event carries on through July 31.

"With four different events, it's going to be a weekend filled with big air, fast berms and some of the best riding in the world," said Chantelle Deacon, communications manager, SilverStar.

The top two finalists in every category of the Air DH, Dual Slalom and Pump Track at Crankworx Summer Series at SilverStar will be awarded a guaranteed free entry to Crankworx Whistler, in the same race discipline and age category.

The FMB World Tour Slopestyle Gold Event Qualification Round takes place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. today.

There will be live music this afternoon at the Red Antler.

On Sunday, the Swatch Scavenger Hunt takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the information booth in the Village Centre for clue number one and a chance to win a variety of prizes.

The FMB World Tour Slopestyle Gold Event Finals take place from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Swatch after party takes place at the Red Antler Sunday night.