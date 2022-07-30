Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch is celebrating all things cowboy this weekend

In days gone by, cowboys were the backbone of the Valley.

And this weekend at Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch, they will be celebrated with a variety of events.

“It's specifically about cowboy poetry and cowboy poetry which is, of course, the way that they entertained themselves in the evenings and anybody who had even the slightest amount of talent was made use of around the campfire,” Diane Llewelyn-Jones with the ranch said.

Four cowboy poets will take the stage tonight at the ranch 12 minutes from Vernon on Highway 97.

“Following that we will have a dance where we are going to do square dancing and line dancing and we have a square dance troop coming out who are going to be doing demonstrations and teaching us as well,” Llewelyn-Jones said.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased through Ticket Seller.

On Sunday, Rob Dinwoodie will lead cowboy church in St. Anne's Church at 11 a.m.

Indigenous cowboy and entertainer Duane Marchand will be providing musical entertainment both days.

A 'wheel wright' will be on hand to show how wagon wheels are made by hand and the O'Keefe role play artists will be on hand to add an air of living history to the event.

There will also be a stock dog presentation at noon and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“They will be herding some sheep in the arena so we can watch their skills as well,” said Llewelyn-Jones.

For more information, visit the ranch's website.