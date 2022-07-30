Several small fires are being reported in the region from Kamloops to Revelstoke

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Fire season has arrived in a big way.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting numerous spot fires in the BC Interior from the Kamloops area to the Columbia Mountain range near Revelstoke.

As of Friday afternoon, there were nine spot fires reported in the Shuswap.

On Saturday morning, the BCWS website also showed fires at Hunters Range near Enderby, three fires near Malakwa and several around Revelstoke.

Fires have also been reported near Armstrong, Lumby, Summerland and around Kamloops.

Only two fires in the region are large enough to be considered fires of note and most are less than one hectare in size.

The Mab Lake fire south of Kamloops is estimated at five hectares.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire erupted Friday evening, forcing the evacuation of 21 properties along Green Mountain Road near Ford Lake. Another 25 properties were placed on alert.

As of Friday night, that fire was mapped at 100 hectares and was burning aggressively in challenging terrain.

The Nohomin Creek fire near Lytton is estimated at 2,946.5 hectares.

Lightning is the suspected cause for many of the fires with the remained listed and undetermined.

