Tragedy in Vernon's Polson Park as dead man pulled from creek during busy Friday night market

Photo: Jon Manchester

A man died in Vernon Creek Friday night in Vernon's Polson Park.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man for almost half an hour in front of shocked onlookers who had packed the park for the Friday night Polson Market.

The unconscious man was spotted floating in the creek about 100 yards upstream and was pulled out of the water about 8 p.m. by two men who happened to be sitting on the grass nearby.

Scott Bishop and Randy Seip jumped into the creek and fished the man out before emergency crews took over.

Bishop said the man, believed to be a resident of the homeless camp at the back of the park, floated down the creek before he was able to jump in and retrieve him.

"It feels weird, seeing a body floating by. I jumped in right away. You can’t believe how strong the current was," Bishop said.

The victim is said to be in his eighties, and other camp residents said he did not drink or do drugs.

Multiple fire, ambulance and police vehicles swarmed into the park as the market was wrapping up for the evening.

After efforts to revive the man proved unsuccessful, paramedics covered the body with a blanket.

People who knew the man said they had seem him sitting beside the creek this afternoon.

It's not known if he entered the water to cool off as record heat grips the region.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more details and will update as more information becomes available.