Vernon's Archway Society ready to help anyone who has experienced sexual assault

Photo: Pexels

Sexual assault is the only violent crime in Canada that's not on the decline.

Statistics show 30 per cent women and eight per cent of men over the age of 15 report experiencing sexual assault.

And that rate is much higher for Indigenous women, women of colour, gender-diverse people and people with disabilities and/or experiencing homelessness.

It is a pervasive problem in the country and North Okanagan.

Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace received a grant through the provincial government to enhance sexual assault response in the region.

Now in year two, the program is seeing a boost in referrals.

“The sexual assault response program is available to anyone who has experienced sexual assault. This can range from unwanted advances, kissing or touching, to rape. Our staff are specially trained to listen to survivors, explain their options, support their choices, and refer them to further support services,” said Brooke McLardy, community programs manager.

Survivors are walked through the options of accompaniment to seek specialized medical care, how to report to police if that is something they want to do, anonymous reporting options, available community resources, applications for victim of crime funding and connection to justice system support, if applicable.

“Survivors are often assaulted by people they know and trust which can cause them to doubt themselves or feel to blame, and this makes it particularly difficult to seek support. Our program is here to answer questions so people can make informed choices about their next steps and ensure that they have the supports they need to exercise their options and go on to lead a healthy life,” said McLardy.

The service is free, available to all persons and can be accessed by calling 250-309-6733 during business hours or calling the Transition House at 250-542-1122 after hours.

More information can be found on the Archway Society for Domestic Peace website.