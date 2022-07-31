Vernon RCMP honour John Kosmino for more than four decades of service

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher presented John Kosmino with a Detachment Commander Certificate of Appreciation for his more than 40 years of dedicated support to the RCMP.

“John served the community for 21 years as an RCMP auxiliary member and through his business at Hilltop Subaru, provided reliable and exemplary service keeping our fleet of vehicles on the road ensuring our officers could always get to where they need to be,” said a post on the North Okanagan Vernon RCMP Facebook page.

“On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the entire community, thank-you John and enjoy your much earned and deserved retirement."