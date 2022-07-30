Okanagan, Shuswap lakes BC's deadliest for drownings

Photo: File photo

The Okanagan and Shuswap are home to the deadliest lakes in B.C.

With a heat wave continuing into the BC Day long weekend, locals and tourists alike will be looking to cool off at their favourite swimming destination.



And with the risk of drownings at its highest over the summer, the BC Injury Research Prevention Unit at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute is offering a timely reminder to play it safe.



An average of 75 people die in B.C. each year from drowning, with young males and kids under five at the highest risk.

"Drowning can happen quickly and quietly, but it is preventable and there are many ways to be water smart to keep you and your loved ones safe," says Dr. Ian Pike, a professor in UBC’s Department of Pediatrics.

A BC Coroners Service report on accidental drowning deaths between 2008 and 2018 shows Okanagan Lake is B.C.'s deadliest, with 28 deaths during that period.

Shuswap Lake saw 13 deaths, Kalamalka Lake 10, Skaha and Wood lakes six each, and there were five deaths on Mara Lake.

More than one in three accidental drowning deaths (34%) occurred in the Interior Health Authority region.

The vast majority of drowning victims were male (79%).

Alcohol or drugs contributed to 38% of drowning deaths.

When it comes to rivers, the Fraser was the most deadly, claiming 47 lives.

The Thompson River claimed 14, Similkameen River six, and Shuswap River six.

Somewhat surprisingly, only 4% of drownings occurred in swimming pools, fewer than in the bathtub (8%).

Of near-drowning survivors, 20% sustain permanent brain damage, the report notes.

Children’s Hospital offers the following drowning prevention advice.