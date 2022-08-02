Vernon man given fake gold ring for helping out after sob story from family

Photo: Contributed

Gold scammers are at it again.

A Vernon man thought he was doing a good deed, but was conned out of money when presented with a sob story and what looked like a gold ring.

Sam, who asked her last name not be used, said her fiance was at a gas station in Falkland earlier this week when he was approached by 'someone in need.'

“This man came up to him with two small children and a crying wife,” she said. “They didn't speak English so they were pointing at their gas gauge to show it was empty, and my fiance, being so generous, said 'I'll fill up your car for you. These children are sitting in the heat, it's 36 degrees and I am going to get you out of here.'”

In return, the family gave the man a gold ring.

Sam took the ring to a local pawn shop to have it looked at and it turned out to be fake.

A Vernon pawn shop operator said the gold scam is not uncommon, comes in several variations and pops up every couple of years.

She has heard of at least two similar cases recently.

“My fiance would have helped them whether there was gold involved or not, but somebody else might feel otherwise,” Sam said.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for comment on the latest scam.

In April, A couple in a black SUV with Alberta plates were said to be circulating in the area, trying to sell cheap jewelry to unsuspecting marks hoping for a good deal.

Similar scams have been reported on various parts of the province over the past few years.

At the time Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said if you are approached by anyone offering to sell gold or jewelry for cash, the best thing you can do is to politely decline the offer and contact police.

Sam said the family her fiance encountered did not try to sell the fake jewellery, but offered it in trade for gas.