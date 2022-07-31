Adorable 'goldendoodle' pups a hit with livestream viewers

A global pandemic, heat waves, wildfires, the war in Ukraine ... maybe you're in need of a little puppy love.

Vernon dog breeder Karen Smith has just the ticket to bring a smile to your face – livestreamed 'goldendoodle' pups.

Catch the adorable pups frolicking about or flaked out in the shade at Silver Star Doodles.

The newest litter has 15 healthy puppies, eight male and seven female, from cream to apricot to red brown in colour.

Their coats vary from straight to wavy and curly.

"I've seen our puppies bring joy to many visitors, from friends with small children to grandparents in their nineties, puppies put a smile on their face and bring joy," says Smith. "My friend suggested I livestream the puppies so they can have some puppy zen in their busy workday, and I guess it has struck a chord."

With more than 75,000 views, people are logging on to watch the daily livestream, to see the puppies play, eat, sleep and go through their daily routine.

A series of individual videos also introduces each pup.

Other videos shows the pups running around with Smith's daughter.

"I love watching the puppy livestream, it just puts a smile on my face, they are so cute," says viewer Hal Hobenshield.

"When I'm stressed out at work, I take breaks to log on and get my dose of puppy zen," says Yolanda Foose of Whistler.

"We love the videos! We sit and watch them as a family so we can stay excited and invested while we wait for our puppy," says Lianna Miller of Kamloops.