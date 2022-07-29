186852
Campfire ban comes into effect in Vernon as fire danger reaches extreme

With a scorching long weekend about to begin, the City of Vernon has implemented a campfire ban, effective at 4 p.m. today.

"Earlier today, the wildfire risk rating for Vernon was increased to extreme," says Fire Chief David Lind. "The current conditions in the region are expected to continue for the next several days, and we have been experiencing periods of dry lightning throughout the Okanagan Valley, including the North Okanagan.

"Implementing a campfire ban allows us to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, particularly at a time when weather-related risk factors have increased."

Campfires will be prohibited within the City of Vernon until the public is otherwise notified.

The following activities are prohibited within the city and apply to all public and private lands:

  • Campfires
  • Discarding burning substances near combustible material
  • Open air burning
  • Fireworks
  • Sky lanterns
  • Tiki torches and similar kinds of torches
  • Burn barrels or burn cages
  • Chimineas

Non-compliance with the ban may result in fines up to $1,000s. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The prohibitions do not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

To report a fire within the City of Vernon, call 911 immediately. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

