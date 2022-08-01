196598
196280
Vernon  

Predator Ridge expanding with addition of new Outlook neighbourhood

Predator grows again

- | Story: 377811

Here they grow again.

Predator Ridge is offering a sneak peak at what will become its newest neighbourhood as the golf resort expands with the addition of Outlook.

The Outlook neighbourhood will be located overlooking the Ridge course at the far southwest end of the resort, and is the first neighbourhood on Predator's west ridge.

Land clearing has already begun for home sites that will have spectacular Okanagan Lake views.

"Outlook ... will represent a major step in architectural design at Predator Ridge. It's a step towards harmony with the land through simplicity and transparency. It's a step forward in innovation and building techniques. It's a bold step that embraces and celebrates the beauty of nature and all it has to express," the resort says.

More details are expected to be released over the coming weeks as work continues.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


196057


Real Estate
4718990
252 Valley Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$750,400
more details
193014


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mr. Bean
Mr. Bean Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal

Beyoncé hints at Jay Z’s cheating scandal

Showbiz | August 01, 2022

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | August 01, 2022

Little girl loves her new "tattoo"

Must Watch | August 01, 2022

Funny animals

Galleries | July 31, 2022

Fans injured by fireworks at Dua Lipa concert

Showbiz | July 31, 2022




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
197361
195273