Predator Ridge expanding with addition of new Outlook neighbourhood

Here they grow again.

Predator Ridge is offering a sneak peak at what will become its newest neighbourhood as the golf resort expands with the addition of Outlook.

The Outlook neighbourhood will be located overlooking the Ridge course at the far southwest end of the resort, and is the first neighbourhood on Predator's west ridge.

Land clearing has already begun for home sites that will have spectacular Okanagan Lake views.

"Outlook ... will represent a major step in architectural design at Predator Ridge. It's a step towards harmony with the land through simplicity and transparency. It's a step forward in innovation and building techniques. It's a bold step that embraces and celebrates the beauty of nature and all it has to express," the resort says.

More details are expected to be released over the coming weeks as work continues.