BC Wildfire Service reporting new fires near Armstrong, in North Shuswap

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 10:11 a.m.

Another spot fire has been reported in the North Okanagan.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a fire east of Lumby near Bryers Road.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the fire was mapped at 0.01 of a hectare.

ORIGINAL: 9:38 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting three new fires in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

A spot fire is reported east of Armstrong in the Miriam Creek area.

As of Friday morning, the fire was 0.01 of a hectare in size.

There are also two new spot fires north of Salmon Arm.

A fire near Hudson Road in Anglemont was reported to have started overnight.

Another spot fire is reported near Seymour Arm at the north end of Shuswap Lake, although the exact location has not been determined.

The Seymour Arm region was hit hard by wildfires last year with the Hunakwa Lake fire growing to more than 3,300 hectares.

The cause of the new fires has not been determined, but there were reports of lightning throughout the region overnight.

The BCWS is reporting 15 new fires in the province over the past two days.