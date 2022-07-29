BC Wildfire Service reporting new fires near Armstrong, Lumby and in Shuswap area

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 2:11 p.m.

There are approximately nine new fires that have been identified by BC Wildfire in the areas surrounding Seymour Arm, Anglemont, Scotch Creek, Hunter's Range, Queest and Perry River.

All of these fires are listed as small in size and most are in remote areas. No structures are being threatened.

Both the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's Scotch Creek and Anglemont fire departments are assisting BC Wildfire with the fires.

Two small fires are now considered contained, but local fire crews will remain on site to ensure there are no flare-ups.

The Shuswap Emergency Program has not been activated to deal with any fire situation at this time.

If BC Wildfire determines there is a need, members of the Shuswap Emergency Program will be called in.

For the most up-to-date information, go to the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard.

With the amount of lightning associated with this storm, more fire starts are possible.

The public is a crucial source of fire information and residents should call *5555 on a mobile or 1-800-663-5555 if they see smoke or anything of concern.

Citizens are also reminded that many wildfires are human-caused. With high temperatures continuing, be sure to use extreme caution and exercise all precautions to avoid any additional fire starts.

UPDATE 11:52 a.m.

Another fire has been reported in the Shuswap after last night's lightning storm.

The BC Wildfire service is reporting a spot fire in the Scotch Creek area of the Shuswap.

The fire is near Hillman Road and is listed as 0.01 hectares in size.

The official cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

UPDATE: 10:11 a.m.

Another spot fire has been reported in the North Okanagan.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard shows a new fire east of Lumby near Bryers Road, south of Shuswap Falls.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the fire was mapped at 0.01 of a hectare.

ORIGINAL: 9:38 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting three new fires in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

A spot fire is reported east of Armstrong in the Miriam Creek area.

As of Friday morning, the fire was 0.01 of a hectare in size.

There are also two new spot fires north of Salmon Arm.

A fire near Hudson Road in Anglemont was reported to have started overnight.

Another spot fire is reported near Seymour Arm at the north end of Shuswap Lake, although the exact location has not been determined.

The Seymour Arm region was hit hard by wildfires last year with the Hunakwa Lake fire growing to more than 3,300 hectares.

The cause of the new fires has not been determined, but there were reports of lightning throughout the region overnight.

The BCWS is reporting 15 new fires in the province over the past two days.