Aphid-munching larvae a garden and orchard helper

What is black and orange and has six legs?

Today's bug of the week.

Jim O'Brien sent in a picture of what appears to be a rather small insect with distinct colouring.

“While pruning my apple for aphids, I came across this bug on the leaf of my apple tree that appeared to be eating aphids,” O'Brien said in an email.

An internet search finds the bug to be a syrphid fly larvae, which eat aphids by the dozen.

And when this wee one grows up, it often goes by a different name: hover fly.

Due to their colouration, adult hover flies are sometimes mistaken for bees or wasps, part of their means of self-protection from hungry predators. But there is no need for humans to fear them, as they don’t have stingers.

There are many species with varying patterns, and some even have fuzz, but you may be able to tell them apart from bees and wasps by looking at their eyes, which are fly-like with many little segments, unlike bee eyes, which have a very solid dark appearance.

Aphids are considered a crop pest, and therefore the aphid-eating larvae serve as an economically, as well as ecologically, important predator and even potential agents for use in biological control, while the adults may be pollinators.

