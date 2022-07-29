Armstrong lists cooling stations where you can get out of the heat

Photo: Contributed

The city of Armstrong is providing places for people to cool down as a summer heat wave continues to grip the region.

The public is welcome to drop in at cooling stations located at Nor-Val Sports Centre, Okanagan Regional Library's Armstrong branch, Armstrong-Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery, Memorial Park Spray Park, and the Seniors Activity Centre.

Bring a book to read or small games to play as you get out of the heat. Don't forget snacks and a water bottle that can be filled.

Overheating during extreme hot weather can lead to dangerous health conditions, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Some people are more susceptible to hot weather, including older adults, infants and children, those with chronic diseases, outdoor workers, and marginalized populations.

The human body cools itself by sweating, so drinking lots of water is critically important during hot weather, even for those who don't feel thirsty.

Sweat provides the most effective cooling when air from a natural breeze or a fan moves over the skin and evaporates the moisture.

Applying water directly to the skin using a sprayer, a wet towel, or a wet shirt can also help to promote evaporative cooling, especially in situations when the ambient temperature is high.