Spallumcheen has introduced stage two water restrictions

The Township of Spallumcheen has tightened its watering restrictions.

Effecting immediately, the township has initiated stage two water restrictions and all residents of the Highland Park, Silver Star, Stardel, Round Prairie, Hankey, Pleasant Valley, Lansdowne and Larkin local area services are required impacted.

During Stage 2, no person shall:

use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees, or shrubs; or

wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

During Stage 2 a person may:

water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre in size if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to midnight on the following days: even numbered addresses on even days of the calendar and odd numbered addresses on odd days of the calendar

water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables, new sod or newly seeded lawn if

watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle during

installation and for the following 24 hours;

wash a vehicle with water using a hand held container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle

between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to midnight on the following days: even numbered addresses on even days of the calendar, odd numbered addresses on odd days of the calendar

fill or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to midnight on the following days: even numbered addresses on even days of the calendar, odd numbered addresses on odd days of the calendar

All residents of Spallumcheen are encouraged to practice water conservation during these extreme temperature situations which add stress to our water systems.