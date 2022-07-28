Grindrod can outdoor water up to three times a week

Photo: Pexels

Outdoor watering restrictions in Grindrod have been eased.

The outdoor watering restrictions that were in effect on July 23 for all customers on the Grindrod Water (GRW) system, has now been rescinded.

Officials with the Regional District of North Okanagan said the reservoir has filled to regular levels and the system is operating normally.

Residents may water - based on their street address - up to three days per week.

However, a return to high outdoor water use could push the system beyond its capacity and there may be a need to implement a two-day-per-week schedule if necessary to protect water quality and quantity.

Most lawns only need water once per week to remain healthy.

Lawns naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot and the lawn will 'green up' when the weather cools.

The three day per week water restrictions schedule provides options for water use and should not be viewed as a directive to water every allowable day.

Even when under water restrictions, residents may water any time by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots.