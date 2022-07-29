City of Vernon survey on short-term rental regulation coming to an end

Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon is looking at ways to regulate short-term rentals – and time is running out for public input on proposed changes.

Building on a first round of public engagement held in 2020, the city has been working to develop regulations to manage the growing sector.

The city heard concerns from the community about the impact of short-term rentals on rental housing supply, as well as disruptions to residential neighbourhoods.

The city is seeking input on a proposed set of regulations that would create two new categories of business licensing:

A STR Minor Licence would allow an operator in any residential area of the city to use a portion of their principal residence as a short-term rental unit, provided there is a responsible person residing on site throughout the rental.

A STR Major Licence would allow an operator in the Hillside Residential and Agricultural District or the Waterfront Neighbourhood Plan Area to use a portion of, or their entire property, whether a principal or secondary residence, as a short-term rental unit.

The major licence would require there be a responsible person available on a 24-hour basis as needed, but they don't need to live on site.

“Limiting the scale of short-term rentals in the city centre and neighbourhood districts is an important step to preventing the loss of rental housing where it is most affordable for families and residents,” the city says.

Earlier this month, the city launched the second phase of public engagement on the matter with an online survey.

“The public is invited to review more information about the proposed approach on the Engage Vernon project page, and then complete the survey to tell us how well you feel this approach meets the needs of our community as a whole.”

The survey is open until July 31.

A summary of the public consultation responses and draft bylaw amendments will be presented to city council on Aug. 15. Should council approve the proposed amendments, the city would provide a grace period to allow current STR operators to obtain licences and come into compliance.