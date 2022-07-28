Outdoor watering banned for Mabel Lake Water system users

Photo: Pexels

Water worries have changed from flood watches to watering restrictions in the North Okanagan.

The current heatwave gripping the region has prompted the Regional District of North Okanagan to ban outdoor watering effective immediately for customers of the Mabel Lake Water (MLW) system.

The restrictions are due to water system capacity concerns during this coming long weekend and to ensure water availability for essential domestic use and reduce risking loss of water.

The capacity of the drinking water tanks and pumps are limited.

Historical water usage on the August long weekend is typically high and the water system has had issues in the past keeping up to the water demand. Customers must take action to reduce the risk the reservoirs become depleted resulting in loss of water to customers, and/or compromised water quality. The water system is operating normally at this time, but water usage increases during the summer months which results in capacity limits.

During this period of no outdoor watering, customers may water by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle to maintain plant health.

Use of sprinklers, filling or refilling pools and garden ponds or aesthetic water features, cleaning outdoor surfaces, vehicle washing, or other non-essential outdoor water use is not allowed. For more information, click here.

Most lawns only need water once per week to remain healthy. Lawns naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot and the lawn will green up when the weather cools.