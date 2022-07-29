Coyote attacks, runs off with dog from Vernon's Kin Park

Photo: Contributed A coyote ran off with a dog at Vernon's Kin Park this week.

A Vernon woman is warning people after a small dog was grabbed by a coyote at a local park.

Renee Laaja witnessed the disturbing event at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday while walking her own dog at Kin Park.

“Scary stuff,” Laaja, a regular at the park with her 13-year-old son.

“We were about 30 meters away when I heard the owner shout. We saw something brown-grey running away.”

Laaja says the dog owner hit the coyote in an effort to save her pet, but the coyote refused to let go of the dog.

“The coyote ran into the grass and was gone. She said it ran by her leg and grabbed her dog. It happened so fast she had no time to react,” Laaja recalled.

The dog that was snatched weighed about nine pounds, says Laaja, who noticed the coyote was “very skinny.”

This is the first time Laaja has seen a coyote at the park between Kal Tire Place and Old Kamloops Road.

“But I know they are there. I have seen scat,” she said.

And as coyotes tend to be pack animals, there could be more than one prowling the area for food.

This is not the first time this summer a coyote has attacked a dog while people are nearby. In late June, a coyote attacked a pug in its owner's front yard after the dog sitter had let the pet out.

At the time, Carly Sachan said her neighbourhood was living in fear due to what she called an aggressive pack of coyotes.

The pug only suffered superficial wounds, but Sachan bought both her dogs protective vests.

Sachan says she contacted the BC Conservation Officer Service and "was told if I walked the dogs and walk with a stick or something, I'll be fine.”

She says there have been other recent run-ins with coyotes in the neighbourhood while dog owners are walking their dogs on leash, while another neighbour's cat was killed and left in pieces on her lawn.

In the Heritage Park area of Vernon, Michael Biron and Eden Wolff are keeping a close eye out for what they fear is a rogue coyote.

The couple have spotted the lone coyote running through yards in the middle of the day.

“This doesn't feel like normal (behaviour), in the middle of the day cruising through the neighbourhood, and getting into backyards, it seem a little odd,” Biron said, adding they are concerned to walk their small dogs in the area.

According to the provincial website, If a wolf or coyote approaches you: