TV spotlight on Amazing Race Canada a 'big win' for Vernon

Photo: Davison Orchards

The national exposure next week's episode of The Amazing Race Canada will bring to Vernon is a "big win," says the manager of Vernon Tourism.

Vernon will be the next stop on the popular TV show.

Host Jon Montgomery teased the episode Tuesday night, at the end of this season's Episode 4.

The Amazing Race Canada is the perfect opportunity for Canadians to get up close with destinations across the country, says Vernon Tourism's Torrie Silverthorn.

"The opportunity to work with The Amazing Race Canada and its production crew to showcase our community is a big win for Vernon," Silverthorn said in a press release.

"Vernon is known throughout B.C. and Alberta for its outdoor adventure experiences, so pitching unique locations to the show was a great fit for us."

While in the North Okanagan, teams faced challenges at Davison Orchards, tried their hand at lawn bowling, hit the ski hill, and soared with paragliders.

Tourism Vernon welcomed the opportunity to partner with The Amazing Race Canada, both from a marketing perspective as well as an economic benefit direct to the city.

"Earned media coverage for Vernon is an important piece to Tourism Vernon’s marketing strategy. Inviting and hosting media in Vernon to experience what our community has to offer provides an authentic source of travel information and inspiration for potential tourists," said Silverthorn.

Teams are competing for a grand prize of two Chevrolet Silverado ZR2s, a trip for two around the world, and $250,000 in cash.

The Amazing Race Canada airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.