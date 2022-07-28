Vernon RCMP ask: rein in these airport equines

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A trio of "suspects" were seen "horsing around" at Vernon Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

Local RCMP posted photos of three horses on the loose around the airport property, on the north side of Vernon Creek.

"These three suspects are horsing around at the Vernon Airport and need to be reined in. If they belong to you, or you know who owns them, please give us a call," Vernon RCMP wrote on their Facebook page.

The horses are separated from the runway by a fence and are believed to have escaped from a nearby property on Okanagan Landing Road.