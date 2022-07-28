Emergency Response Team called in for Lumby-area arrest

Photo: File photo

The RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to assist with a dangerous arrest in the Lumby area Wednesday night.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault on Sugar Lake Road, north of Lumby.

Shortly before midnight police located the suspect at a residence on Mabel Lake Road.

"During their attempts to make contact with the suspect, officers at the scene observed a firearm and ammunition inside the home in close proximity to the man," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Given the heightened risk, officers established a perimeter around the house and members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team were deployed to assist."

Contact was made with the suspect, and shortly after 3 a.m., the man willingly came out of the house and was arrested without further incident.

The firearm and ammunition were seized.

The suspect, a 43-year-old Lumby man, remains in police custody pending a court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation.