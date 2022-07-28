Vernon Fire Rescue Services braces for increased risk as thermometer climbs

Photo: Jon Manchester

As Vernon Fire Rescue Services readies itself for increased wildfire risk in the current heat wave, it's reminding residents to do their part.

"Emergencies can happen anytime, and VFRS is taking steps to ready itself for the height of wildfire season and reminding citizens and visitors about the important things we can all do to keep each other safe," the City of Vernon says.

Already this year, fire departments across the North Okanagan have responded to multiple grass and wildland fires, and the fire danger rating has fluctuated between low and high.

"The risk of wildfire can change quickly, particularly when we are experiencing heat like we've seen this week," says Fire Chief David Lind.

"We need to practise fire safety all the time, and when high heat and sunshine are drying out the region, we need to pay even closer attention to our activities.

"If people are spending time in the mountains, around lakes, in camping areas, or on trails, it's paramount that everyone does their part to prevent human-caused wildfires to protect themselves, our communities, and our emergency responders."

The fire department will adjust operations as necessary through the summer to have member stationed at the Predator Ridge station during higher-risk periods, says Lind.

Residents there may notice firefighters at various times when the danger rating is extreme, particularly during the hottest part of the day.

To report an emergency or wildfire in the City of Vernon call 911. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.