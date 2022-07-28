Proposed heron mural must get city approval first in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

The business proponent of a planned mural in support of Vernon's blue heron sanctuary says he was unaware city approval is necessary for the project.

But, Hussein Hollands of The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill says a related fundraiser will continue as he awaits council approval.

As of Wednesday night, a Roster spokesperson said the required application had now been emailed in to City Hall.

"We may have to wait to paint the mural, but it will get done eventually, upon approval," The Roster said.

Owner Hollands said Wednesday he "had no idea there was an approval process."

"Obviously, we'll fall into line," he added.

Hollands assumed having the heron mural added to the exterior of the Vernon business would be no different than "if we were just painting the wall."

The mural would be 83.5 feet long, on the west side of the building.

The approval may delay the project as it winds through City Hall, but Hollands says it's still a go.

And, given its subject matter and locals' love for the big birds, it's unlikely to cause the controversy the Vernon Public Art Gallery's 'Behind the Mask' mural series has generated.

Those murals are back before city council after a call for more public input from the gallery, and a final decision has yet to be made.

"We'll definitely move forward with it, through the correct avenues," said Hollands.

Work on the heron mural was set to begin in August.

It will serve as a catalyst to raise funds for the Vernon Herony Protection Society.

The herons return each year to nest in a stand of trees in Vernon's north end just across the street from The Roster.

Meanwhile, The Roster will continue its Blue Heron cocktail fundraiser throughout August, with $2 from each drink going to the society.

The herons are a blue-listed species in B.C., meaning they are an indigenous species considered to be vulnerable in their locale.