City of Vernon lists water refill stations to help beat extreme heat

Photo: City of Vernon

The Okanagan Regional Library is extending its operating hours this long weekend to help residents and visitors escape the heat.

The downtown Vernon branch of the library (2800 30th Ave.) will be open Sunday and Monday "for residents and visitors to escape the heat, rest, and use the library's services."

The library is open for the following hours over the next several days:

Thursday, July 28 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, July 29 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

A community cooling centre is also available at Kal Tire Place (3445 43rd Ave.) 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily over the weekend.

The City of Vernon also reminds residents of water refill stations at locations across the city.

Fountains and refill stations are available at Polson Park, downtown washrooms at 30th Avenue and the 31st Avenue bus loop, the DND grounds off Mission Road, Marshall sports fields, and Ranger Park.

Additional public washrooms with potable water are located at MacDonald Park, Alexis Park, Grahame Park, Kin Beach, and Paddlewheel Park.

The Okanagan Science Centre and Okanagan Regional Library also offer public water fountains.

For those who may face transportation challenges to access the cooling centre, Vernon Regional Transit has established a free shuttle service. It will take riders to and from the cooling centre or library between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The cooling centre is pet friendly, but pets must remain on leash on the shuttle and in a kennel while at the arena. Bring a water bowl, food, and treats (if necessary) for your animal.

To access the shuttle service, call 250-309-8503 to provide a location for pickup.