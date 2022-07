Photo: DVA

Extreme heat has cancelled this evening's Downtown Sounds concert in Vernon.

The Downtown Vernon Association says: "Due to the extreme heat this week and it escalating today and tomorrow, we are cancelling tonight's Downtown Sounds."

Daytime activities continue on the 2900 block plaza, including lunch-hour entertainment, but will wrap up at 2 p.m. today.

Coming events will be determined subject to heat and weather conditions.