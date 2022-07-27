Massive power outage impacted most of Vernon Wednesday night

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 9:25 p.m.

Power has been restored to Vernon residents after an issue at the local substation knocked out electricity to more than 16,000 homes Wednesday night.

BC Hydro's outage map shows the massive outage has been fixed, and the lights are back on around Vernon.

Dag Sherman, community relations manager with BC Hydro, said the outage was caused by a problem at the Vernon substation, which tripped some circuits.

UPDATE: 8:35 p.m.

BC Hydro has yet to determine just how long the widespread Vernon power outage will last.

At about 7 p.m., more than 16,000 customers in the Vernon area lost power, due to a problem at the Vernon substation.

“We don't know the exact cause right now ... but it was a problem with some equipment at the substation and it tripped a couple of circuits which feed a number of customers, about 16,000 approximately in the Vernon area," said Dag Sherman, community relations manager with BC Hydro.

Sherman says crews are currently at the substation working to fix the issue, but they haven't yet determined how long the outage may last.

ORIGINAL: 7:20 p.m.

A massive power outage has left thousands of Vernon residents without power Wednesday evening.

The BC Hydro outage map shows power went out for thousands of homes across the city at about 7 p.m.

The cause of the outage is currently “under investigation,” and crews are en route.

The outage has impacted more than 16,000 homes, north to Swan Lake, west to Beachcomber Bay and east to Lavington.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available,