Buy BC Trivia Contest gives fairgoers a chance at up to $1,500 in prizes

Photo: IPE

Here’s another reason to go to the IPE in Armstrong or another local fall fair.

The BC Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions has teamed up with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food for a new Buy BC Trivia Contest during the 2022 fair season.

Up to $1,500 in prizes are up for grabs.

"The B.C. fairs and exhibition season is a perfect opportunity to support local farms and the food they produce," said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. "The Buy BC Trivia Contest will help share fun facts about the amazing local products that are grown, raised and produced in B.C., and celebrate our farmers, producers and processors, while highlighting the many Buy BC products consumers can enjoy that are from their own backyards."

"For over a century, B.C.'s agricultural fairs have been promoting the farmers and producers in their communities," said Karen Streeter, president, BC Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions. "We are excited to have the opportunity to further support this message by partnering with Buy BC and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food."

To take part in the contest, visit the participating fairs’ websites and social media pages to find digital scavenger items, which are facts related to fairs in the region. You need to answer at least five trivia questions and submit the answers through the BC Fairs mobile app or by completing an entry on the organization’s website. It’s open to BC residents 18 years of age and over.

Participants are also encouraged to take a picture of themselves in front of an agricultural exhibit at one of the fairs or at a B.C. farmers’ market for a bonus entry.

The contest runs from August 1 to September 5. Click here for information, contest rules and how to participate.