Gas line ruptured at Enderby construction site Wednesday afternoon

Fortis crews are heading to Enderby to contain a gas leak.

Jennifer Bellamy, with the City of Enderby, says a gas line was ruptured at a construction site on Mill Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Bellamy says the general contractor, RCMP and city officials are all on scene, and Fortis is en route.

“It's on a side street off of the highway,” Bellamy said.

“The road is actually closed for construction right now.”

The incident is not expected to impact traffic on nearby Highway 97, which runs through the North Okanagan community.