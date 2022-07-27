Next week's episode of Amazing Race Canada to feature Okanagan segments

Photo: Amazing Race Canada

If you're an Okanagan fan of The Amazing Race Canada, you won't want to miss next week's episode.

At the end of Tuesday night's Episode 4 of Season 8, host and former Olympian Jon Montgomery teased the next show, which will see teams competing in the Okanagan.

Contestants faced challenges at Vernon's Davison Orchards, face four seasons in one day, from ski hill to lawn bowling green – and take to the skies with paragliding guides.

Segments were filmed around the Valley in early May.

This week's episode saw teams tackle outdoor adventures in Canmore and Kananaskis, Alberta.

Teams are competing for a grand prize two Chevrolet Silverado ZR2s, a trip for two around the world, and $250,000 in cash.

Amazing Race Canada airs at 9 p.m. Tuesdays on CTV.

Missed out? Watch episodes here.