Vernon businesses encouraged to offer help, advice during heat wave

Photo: Pexels

Vernon businesses are urged to do what they can to help people get through the current heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 30s until next week – and some may not cope well in the heat, finding themselves needing to take quick action to cool down or hydrate.

The City of Vernon and Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce encourage businesses to offer help when needed.

Think about ways to offer people water – Can you fill their water bottle? Offer bottles of water?

Monitor customers for signs of heat stroke (in particular seniors).

See someone in distress? Ask if they are feeling well, offer a glass of water and a place to sit, and ask if you can call for help or a ride.

Direct people where they can get water or get out of the heat – Kal Tire Place, the public library, or other community spaces such as shady spots at Cenotaph or Polson Park.

Direct them to drinking water stations throughout the community.

Encourage warm weather safety.

Be creative and find something that suits you.

Meanwhile, the Upper Room Mission and Turning Points Collaborative Society are accepting bottled water donations to assist people during the heat wave.

For tips on how to help, click here.