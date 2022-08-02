Vernon's People Place seeks volunteers, selling tables for upcoming garage sale

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's People Place is already planning for its annual parking lot garage sale.

The local social agency will host the annual event Saturday, Sept. 17.

Hours are 8 a.m. to noon in the People Place parking lot at 3402 27th Ave.

"This year, we're doing things a little differently," says general manager Melanie O'Hara-Hutchinson.

"While we will still have a few of our own tables for selling donated items, we are asking the community to rent a table for a suggested donation of $20. This way, you clear out that basement, attic or garage and help out a non-profit organization at the same time."

Sellers are free to keep whatever they make, or donate part or all of the proceeds back to the People Place.

Tables are limited, so donations to secure them in advance are appreciated.

The organization is also in need of volunteers, and those interested can contact the People Place at 250-558-6585 or [email protected].

People Place provides affordable office and program space to non-profit agencies in the North Okanagan.