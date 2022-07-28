Vernon RCMP report several cases of pets being left in cars during heat wave

Photo: BC SPCA

It should go without saying, but some people are still leaving their pets in hot vehicles.

With the temperature outside in the high 30s, being locked in a vehicle, even with the windows slightly open, can be a death sentence.

“Our officers have responded to a number of reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer,” says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The BC SPCA says if you see an animal in distress in a parked vehicle, here are the steps to take:

Note the licence plate, vehicle colour, make and model and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately.

If the animal is not showing signs of distress, but you are concerned, you may wish to stay by the vehicle to monitor the situation until the owner returns.

If the animal is showing clear signs of heatstroke or other distress symptoms, call your local animal control agency, police, RCMP or the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722 as soon as possible.

The BC SPCA has a limited number of constables – if one is not available in the area, the call centre can advise you about other emergency numbers to call so that help will arrive as quickly as possible.

“Do not break the window of the vehicle to gain access. Not only is it illegal, but it could result in injuries to yourself or the animal. If you believe it is an emergency, please call bylaw or police,” says Terleski.

“Our frontline officers are incredibly busy this time of year responding to serious incidents and emergencies, and pet owners need to do their part to ensure we are not diverting resources to what is an entirely preventable situation.”

It can take only a matter of minutes for the temperature inside a vehicle to become unbearable – and the smart thing to do is leave your pet at home.

“Even leaving your vehicle running with the air conditioning on is risky, not to mention bad for the environment,” adds Terleski. “If the vehicle shuts off for some reason, the inside can reach an extreme temperature quickly, endangering the health of your pet.”

The BC SPCA offers more information here.

In 2019, Vernon businessman David Scarletscu placed himself in a car on a hot summer's day and recorded what happened. To view that video, click here.