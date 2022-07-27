BC Conservation Officer Service says human-wildlife conflicts at 10-year high

Photo: BCCOS

Human-wildlife conflicts are on the rise across B.C.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says April, May and June saw the highest number of black bear calls to the RAPP line in 10-plus years, with nearly 10,000 calls in all.

“Conservation officers are working hard to minimize the risks that conflicts with wildlife pose to public safety and property, but we can’t do it alone. Attractants drive a significant number of bear conflicts in BC,” the service said a post on its Facebook page.

“We urge you to ensure your attractants, such as garbage, pet food and birdseed, are securely stored – it’s the single best way to help keep the public, and bears, safe.”

And, the service has a special warning for rural residents during the current heat wave.

It's not uncommon for people to leave windows and even doors open to try and keep cool – but that could also open the way for unwanted guests.

“Bears have amazing noses and could follow the scent of food right into your home,” the BCCOS says.

“Last year, as temps were high, conservation officers in one region dealt with three calls of bears entering houses in one day – all through open doors.

“We know it can be challenging, but securing or monitoring your home is essential in bear country.”

The post didn't say in what region the incidents occurred in, but there has been at least one case of a black bear entering a home in Vernon.