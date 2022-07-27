Vernon RCMP seek Good Samaritan who helped out at suspicious fire

Photo: Contributed

Police would like to speak to a Good Samaritan who helped at the scene of a suspicious fire in Vernon last week.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the July 18 fire at a home on the 4200 block of 20th Street is believed to have been intentionally set and is being investigated as arson.

“Investigators have learned that a motorcyclist was driving by on 20th Street at the exact moment an explosion took place,” Terleski said in a press release.

“Police are uncertain if this individual sustained any injuries and are interested in speaking with this person, who investigators believe may be able to provide valuable information.”

If you are this person, or if have information related to the incident that may assist investigators, contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.