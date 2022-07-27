City of Vernon to move pop-up spray stations to different parks each week

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon pop-up spray station is on the move.

Originally, the spray park was scheduled to be at Kin Racetrack Athletic Park each weeknight until September.

However, staff have determined that more shady spaces should be used during high-heat events like the one currently cooking the region.

So, instead of using just one location this summer, staff will visit a variety of parks, which will offer a chance to find more shade when needed, as well as easier accessibility for residents throughout the community.

Each location will be used for at least a week.

“By moving the spray parks around the community, we’ll have an opportunity to reach more people, adjust accordingly to the weather forecast, and provide a more accessible summer activity for many families to enjoy,” says recreation programs manager Shayne Wright.

Until Friday, the pop-up park will be located at Lakeview Park, 3001 18th St., between 4:30 and 7 p.m. each day.

To help residents plan their visits, recreation services will post an announcement each Friday with the next week’s location on its website and on social media.

The hours of operation will remain Monday to Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. However, based on staff availability, additional spray park times may be added. Schedules may be adjusted for weather and staffing.

Spray park hosts will be on site to monitor safe use of the features. Child minding is not provided.