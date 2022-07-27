Vernon Farmers Market to close an hour early Thursday due to heat wave

Photo: Contributed

The Vernon Farmers Market will be closing a little earlier than usual during the summer heat wave.

The market sets up in the parking lot at Kal Tire Place Mondays and Thursdays, and usually runs until 1 p.m.

However, with temperatures in the high 30s this week, the market will close at noon tomorrow.

“We are following Work Safe BC along with BC Centre For Disease Control advice, keeping our staff, vendors and customers safe from heat stress and possible heat stroke,” a statement on the market's Facebook page says.

“When planning to visit ... on Thursday, pack lots of water, sunscreen and wear loose-fitting clothes if possible.”

Customers are also encouraged to leave their pets at home.

“With temperatures predicted to reach over 35 degrees Celsius, the pavement will be over 65 degrees Celsius,” the post warned.

The market will hold to its usual 8 a.m. start.