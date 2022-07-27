No official cooling centre, but City of Vernon says there are ways people can beat the heat

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon has yet to open a cooling centre as a summer heat wave continues across B.C.

But, there are places residents can go to beat the heat.

“There is no official cooling centre set up in Vernon at this time,” the city said in a statement.

“However, Kal Tire Place is open with extended hours this week for indoor walking, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 31.”

The Vernon Aquatic Centre and Lavington outdoor pool are open. Schedules can be found here.

Pop-up spray parks have also opened.

Anyone without access to air conditioning might want to consider those options as it is going to be a scorcher for the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 30s until Monday, when things cool off a little to 30 C.

No rain is forecast for at least the next week.