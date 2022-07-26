Proposed mural to raise support for Vernon's great blue herons

Photo: Lacey & Layla Art

A Vernon sports bar is hoping to install a large mural that will also act as a catalyst to raise funds for the city's beloved blue heron sanctuary.

The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill has commissioned B.C. artists Lacey and Layla Art to paint a mural on the building’s exterior that will feature a scoreboard and one of the big birds, which nest nearby in Vernon's north end.

“In the concept meeting with the artists, we talked about our mission statement and our focus on sports and the community. We also wanted to find a way to pay tribute to the important conservation work of the heron sanctuary located behind us, while beautifying the area with a unique work of art,” says club owner Hussein Hollands.

Featuring the heron, The Roster’s official colours and a blazing scoreboard, Hollands feels the concept does a great job showcasing sports, community and nature.

“I think the artists did an amazing job integrating our ideas,” Hollands said. “Once the concept was established, we decided to run a fundraiser for the month of August, offering a new cocktail called The Blue Heron.”

Two dollars from each Blue Heron cocktail sold will go to the Vernon Herony Protection Society to support the sanctuary.

Rita Bos, senior director of the society, said she’s thrilled about the idea and welcomes the impact the mural will bring to the society’s cause.

“These beautiful birds are blue listed in B.C., which means they are an indigenous species considered to be vulnerable in their locale. The mural will be a stunning work of art, and I think will help remind people of the importance of protecting these vulnerable birds,” Bos said.

“Of course, I am also very appreciative of the fundraiser and thankful to The Roster for their continued support with past donations to the society and helping with rescue efforts of the herons during the heat wave in June 2021.”

The artist team is expected to begin painting the 83.5-foot-wide mural the first two weeks of August.

The fundraiser will run Aug. 1-31.

People can also make additional donations at The Roster to support the Vernon Heron Protection Society.