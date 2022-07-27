Greater Vernon Open bocce and beer event attracts 90 teams from around globe

Photo: Contributed

The Greater Vernon Open bocce and beer event came back with a bang over the weekend.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic the annual charity tournament took place Saturday at Coldstream Park.

Ninety teams participated in Western Canada's largest single-day bocce tournament.

The charity event has donated thousands of dollars back to community groups since its inception in 2005.

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services was the local charity of choice for tournament founders and organizers Ed Schratter and Bill Trickey.

Briteland Home and Garden and Okanagan Spring Brewery have sponsored the event since 2010.

The tournament attracts local and international players.

"This year, we saw teams from Australia, Scotland, a Kiwi and two couples who flew in from China to participate," says Trickey.

"That's in addition to teams who regularly travel from Calgary, Vancouver and the Island. It seems that people actively arrange their vacations every year to coincide and play in the GVO, and we are lucky to have such a beautiful venue like Coldstream Park to host the event."

Prize money was offered for tournament winners and best costumes.

Jason Webster and Chris Brandle were top team, winning $400, and the $200 costume prize, as voted by participants, was a tie between the Miley Cyrus inspired team of 'I came in like a bocce ball' comprised of Kris Fuller and Laura Hitchen, and the '80s inspired 'Glam Girls' Georgian and Erica Opp.

The top-placing all female team of Carrie Sutch and Kim Brandle of Vernon took home $200 for their efforts.