RCMP looking into suspicious grass fire in Kalamalka Provincial Park

RCMP are investigating a suspicious grass fire in Kalamalka Provincial Park.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to assist the Coldstream Fire Department, which had responded to a grass fire near the 9800 block of Coldstream Creek Road.

The fire was contained and quickly extinguished, and police are now investigating the fire's origin.

“We've received information from witnesses who have reported seeing a flare in the vicinity prior to the fire starting,” says Const. Chris Terleski. “It is under investigation, and we’re certainly looking into the possibility that it may have been human caused.”

The current hot weather has caused the fire index to jump significantly, and police are urging residents exercise caution and be fire smart.

“Careless acts can have devastating consequences; it only takes one spark to ignite a wildfire,” said Terleski. “Really be aware of everything you are doing and do everything you can to minimize the risks of starting a fire. Dispose of cigarettes properly, never leave a campfire unattended, and always follow any burning restrictions."

Penalties for contravening the Wildfire Act can include:

Drop, release or mishandle burning substance: $575

Fail to extinguish burning substance: $575

Light, fuel or use fire against regulations: $1,150

Fail to extinguish fire: $575

Light, fuel or use fire against restriction: $1,150

Fail to comply with fire restriction: $1,150

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file 2022-12773.