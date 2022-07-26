Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club rowers win four medals at BC Summer Games

Photo: Contributed

Vernon rowers are going to need a bigger boat to carry all the medals they brought back to from Prince George.

Hard work paid off for Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club rowers, with four of them coming home with medals from B.C. Summer Games.

Jonas Masys, 16, won a gold medal in the U17 Men Single Scull, beating his closest opponent by more than six seconds.

Sierra Munroe,14, won a bronze medal in the U17 Women Single Scull race.

The U17 Men Double Scull crew of Nolan Stiven, 16, and Cole O’Connor, 14, from Vernon brought home a silver medal.

Vernon U19 Crews – Women Pair Elena Masyte,17, and Molly Caldwell, 17, and Men Pair Kaden O’Connor, 17, Parker Munroe, 17, were fourth in their races.

Vernon, together with Salmon Arm, were representing the Zone 2 (Thompson-Okanagan) rowing team, with 15 athletes and three coaches – Glen Stiven, David Miege and Doris Mills – attending the event.

Salmon Arm crews were awarded two more medals.

Heidi Miege and Hannah Breugem won bronze medals in U17 Women Double Scull race, and Ian Van Bergyek with Jonathan Breugem also scored bronze in U17 Men's Double Scull competition.

Since 1997, Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club has been a hub for rowers and paddlers on Swan Lake.