North Okanagan literacy program receives provincial funding boost

A Vernon literacy organization will have more opportunity to help locals, thanks to a boost in provincial funding.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu announced the increased funding for community adult literacy programs through the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

The society will share in $3.4 million for such programs across the province.

The literacy society program is offered by trained volunteers and focuses on basic literacy, numeracy, life skills and employment preparation.

It can be a starting point towards high school completion, further education or training, Sandhu says in a press release.



"It is too often that literacy skills become a barrier for people looking to enter the workforce," said Sandhu.

"That's why this funding is so important. Not only do these programs help remove barriers for people looking to build their skills, it means that people can participate more in their communities and support their families."

The funding will be spread across128 communities this fall and is an increase from the $2.9 million invested in 2021-22.

An estimated 700,000 people in British Columbia have significant challenges with literacy, numeracy and digital literacy.

The community adult literacy program provides free English classes for newcomers, work permit holders and refugee claimants to support people new to B.C. and help set them up for success.

In 2020-21, programs provided services to more than 3,200 learners.