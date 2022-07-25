Cadets training in Vernon take part in Okanagan Military Tattoo

Photo: Sgt. McKenna Sharpe

Cadets at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre were excited to take part in the Okanagan Military Tattoo over the weekend at Kal Tire Place.

The event drew large crowds after being on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A dozen cadets from the local camp took part in the production, which included choreographed marching bands and traditional military music.

More cadets from the centre's competitive drill and ceremonial course cheered on the flag party from the audience.

"It was a lovely afternoon to attend the tattoo, and the cadets in attendance were delighted to be part of the entire production," said camp spokesperson 2nd Lieut. Naima Said.

Sgt. Mckenna Sharpe, cadet correspondent at VCTC, said: "It was nice to see everyone working together, and clearly weeks of practice went into the production ... it was a very cool experience."

Along with members of the Canadian Armed Forces, cadets paid a tribute to fallen soldiers, particularly those from the First World War (1914-18).

"A goal of the cadet organization is to develop in youth the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, thus taking part in the Okanagan Military Tattoo is an enjoyable and responsible way to get involved in the community," Said added.