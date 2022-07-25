Opening of Coldstream Station impacted by supply chain issues

Photo: Sun Country Cycle

Supply chain issues are impacting the planned opening of Coldstream Station.

District of Coldstream CAO Trevor Seibel says: "Like all things these days, we too are experiencing supply chain issues" regarding the new commercial and public hub on Kalamalka Road.

Exactly how that will affect the opening of the facility, which will include parking and washrooms for the nearby Okanagan Rail Trail along with commercial tenants, remains to be seen.

The landmark destination had been planned to open this summer.

"We are awaiting more information. Once we know more, a formal announcement will be made," Seibel said Monday.

Meanwhile, construction continues on a new location for Sun Country Cycle at Coldstream Station.

Owner Ricardo Smith says he's hoping for completion in January.

The longtime local bike shop has been in its current location at the other end of Kal Lake Road since 1984.