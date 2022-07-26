Vernon resident fed up with neighbours feeding deer, says city needs a bylaw

Photo: Michael Bond

A Vernon residents says he's fed up with people feeding wildlife and attracting as many as 20 deer into his Okanagan Landing/Bella Vista neighbourhood.

"There are residents (our neighbour included), who actively feed deer and treat them like personal pets. We have up to 20 deer that visit our property daily as a result of this," Michael Bond said in an email to Castanet.

In correspondence with Vernon city council, Bond says he's "outraged and disappointed" the city has no bylaws regarding the feeding of wild animals.

He notes Lumby, Penticton, Kelowna, Armstrong and other municipalities have bylaws prohibiting the feeding of wildlife.



"There is more than enough evidence that supports that feeding wildlife is harmful to wildlife and communities, and the BC Wildlife Act outlines that is unlawful to leave out food for wildlife," says Bond.



"So why does the City of Vernon not enforce it? Why does Vernon not have an urban deer management plan

"There is a huge deer population in Vernon. Also, there are residents that actively feed them. This is causing active conflicts between residents."

He says there needs to be bylaws in place to prevent neighbour disputes.



"I recently moved to Vernon, and I am shocked that there are not bylaws in place to ensure the health and safety of residents like other B.C. cities. There should be a plan to put bylaws in place the protects residents and prevent conflict with nuisance neighbours and animals.

Bond says a bear was also attracted to his property by food left out for the deer, which have even climbed the stairs to his second-floor deck.

In a response from Mayor Victor Cumming dated July 18, the mayor places responsibility for wildlife management with the provincial government.

"Feeding of dangerous wildlife on private property or adjacent to Crown land is a contravention of the Provincial Wildlife Act and would be addressed by the provincial Conservation Officer Service," writes Cumming.

"The conservation officer would determine what action, if any, should occur. They are best trained to deal with wildlife feeding and the protection of wildlife from undue harm."

Cumming says neighbourhoods surrounded by wildlife habitat and corridors are attractive to humans as well as animals.

"This makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to artificially control wildlife populations.... Population control efforts are frustrated by the large surrounding natural populations simply moving into any void created by population control in the urban environment."

Bond says he was "disappointed" in the response as the conservation service place deer management on municipalities. "That is why other cities in B.C. have bylaws."

Bond says he's not asking for a cull or other means of population control, "simply to help in stopping residents who actively feed and attract wildlife to their properties."

He says the deer can pose a safety issue for children and pets, collisions with vehicles, attract other predators, and cause damage to gardens and other property.

"I realize I live in a neighbourhood close to wildlife habitat, however, there needs to be some basic guidelines/bylaws to help keep wild animals out of residential zones.

"A simple bylaw would be so easy and helpful."